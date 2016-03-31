More than 28 years since signing with them, Kate Moss has parted ways with Storm Management. The 42-year-old was discovered by Storm as a teenager in 1988, and they have insisted the split was amicable.



A spokesperson for the agency said: "After a successful 28 year relationship, Kate is moving her business in house, and we will continue to maintain an active involvement in our on-going deals for her."

Kate Moss was discovered by Sarah Doukas in 1988

Kate was just 14-years-old when Storm founder Sarah Doukas spotted her at JFK Airport in New York and signed her to the agency. Kate's half-sister Lottie, 18, will remain on their books.



Although Storm claimed Kate's departure was amicable, sources close to the supermodel suggested it was down to her wanting a change of career. One told MailOnline: "Storm sent an email round to clients last week saying they have now changed their name to Storm Management and they are no longer a model agency."

Kate with fellow supermodel and close friend Naomi Campbell

Last year Cara Delevingne left the agency to concentrate on acting, and the source added: "Our strong speculation is that she, like Cara, is looking for a more personal management approach."



Kate previously opened up about her incredibly successful career, detailing the moment things really took off for her. Addressing her famous Obsession for Men campaign for Calvin Klein in 1993, Kate revealed ex-boyfriend Mario Sorretini got her noticed.



She said: "Calvin saw Mario's book and it was all pictures of me on holiday and stuff. He was like, 'Right, I can see it, it's an obsession'. He was obsessed. I would wake up in the morning and he would take pictures of me."