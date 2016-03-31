WATCH: Baby Raptors' new music video for I Am My Only Love

Electro pop project Baby Raptors – the brain child of New York artist Tora Fisher and producer Party Supplies – are bringing their eclectic sound to the UK. The first track from their studio sessions is I Am My Only Love, which you can download from 6 May.

Tora recently visited the UK on a Baby Raptors promotional trip, and opened up to HFM about performing in Britain for the first time.

She said: "It's very exciting to be able to appeal to a different set of listeners. I love the fact there's this expanded taste in Britain and I can't wait to see if Baby Raptors' sound will be embraced."

Check out the music video for I Am My Only Love below.

