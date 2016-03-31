Heidi Klum on her Sex and the City moment

Hit TV show Sex and the City featured a series of celebrity cameos (think Bradley Cooper, Matthew McConaughey and Geri Haliwell).

But it was a pretty exciting moment when Carrie Bradshaw came face to face with supermodel Heidi Klum. "You're Heidi Klum," Carrie whispered in awe as she met the stunning blonde backstage at a fashion show.

CLICK TO SEE CARRIE BRADSHAW'S BEST STYLE MOMENTS

a-sjp-1

Carrie met Heidi backstage at a fashion show



Now, Heidi has opened up about her role on the series.

"I was so excited to be a part of a show that was such a phenomenon!" she told Vogue.

CLICK TO SEE CARRIE BRADSHAW'S BEST LOOKS

"Those four girls were the trendsetters of the time."

a-sjp-2

Carrie tripped over during the fashion show



Heidi's appearance came during a charity fashion show in which Carrie was walking.

The model was sporting the Dolce & Gabbana dress that Carrie had set her sights on, later finding out it had been swapped for a jacket and sequin underwear.

a-sjp-3

Heidi remembers her SATC moment fondly



"Sarah Jessica Parker and I had a really fun scene together," she added.

"We're walking in a fashion show and Carrie trips and when I walk out, I have to walk over her. I loved the message of that scene – when people fall down, they have to get back up and keep on walking."

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below