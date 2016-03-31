Heidi Klum on her Sex and the City moment

Hit TV show Sex and the City featured a series of celebrity cameos (think Bradley Cooper, Matthew McConaughey and Geri Haliwell).



But it was a pretty exciting moment when Carrie Bradshaw came face to face with supermodel Heidi Klum. "You're Heidi Klum," Carrie whispered in awe as she met the stunning blonde backstage at a fashion show.

CLICK TO SEE CARRIE BRADSHAW'S BEST STYLE MOMENTS

Carrie met Heidi backstage at a fashion show





Now, Heidi has opened up about her role on the series.



"I was so excited to be a part of a show that was such a phenomenon!" she told Vogue.

CLICK TO SEE CARRIE BRADSHAW'S BEST LOOKS

"Those four girls were the trendsetters of the time."

Carrie tripped over during the fashion show





Heidi's appearance came during a charity fashion show in which Carrie was walking.



The model was sporting the Dolce & Gabbana dress that Carrie had set her sights on, later finding out it had been swapped for a jacket and sequin underwear.

Heidi remembers her SATC moment fondly





"Sarah Jessica Parker and I had a really fun scene together," she added.



"We're walking in a fashion show and Carrie trips and when I walk out, I have to walk over her. I loved the message of that scene – when people fall down, they have to get back up and keep on walking."