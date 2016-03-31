Cara Delevingne has made a triumphant return to modelling: starring in the latest campaign from Saint Laurent. Last year the 23-year-old took a hiatus from the fashion world to focus on other projects, but her new pictures make it seem like she never left.



Saint Laurent debuted the sultry new snaps on its official Twitter page, showing Cara posing up a storm for the La Collection De Paris couture collection. The posts revealed Cara's new photographs were taken on 17 March in New York City.

Photo: © Twitter

Cara Delevingne smoulders in the latest Saint Laurent campaign

But Cara was quick to insist it wasn't a comeback, simply tweeting: "I never quit". Either way, the pictures serve as a reminder of her raw talent when it comes to modelling. Wearing a selection of gorgeous outfits from the new collection, Cara's hair is swept back drawing full attention to her dramatic eye make-up.

Photo: © Twitter

But the supermodel insists she didn't quit the industry

Speaking to The Times in 2015, Cara explained her reason for taking a break. She said: "It didn't make me grow at all as a human being. And I kind of forgot how young I was, I felt so old. I was, like, fight and flight for months. Just constantly on edge. It is a mental thing as well because if you hate yourself and your body and the way you look, it just gets worse and worse."

These are the best fashion quotes ever

One thing the modelling industry did teach Cara is assertiveness. She continued: "I am very good at standing up for myself now, and for other people. If there is injustice, I will flip out. If someone is crossing a line, they will know about it, and so will everyone else."