Gigi Hadid dazzles on New York shoot

Stunning model Gigi Hadid stopped traffic in New York as she took part in a photoshoot in New York on Tuesday.



The blonde beauty, who is an ambassador for Maybelline, was modelling the beauty giant's new offerings as she posed up a storm in the Big Apple.

Gigi was a vision in white





Gigi was wearing all white for the shots, rocking a trouser suit and matching sunglasses.



Earlier in the week, Gigi was forced to defend herself against a Twitter user who accused her of dating multiple men.



The 20-year-old took to social media to share a photo of her boyfriend Zayn Malik – but not everybody shared her appreciation.

The model looked stunning





One tweeter used the opportunity to comment: Practice how to walk properly instead of having a new bf every 2 weeks."



But the social media user probably wasn't expecting Gigi to personally respond to the message.



Defending herself, Gigi wrote: "I've dated 3 guys in 2 years, hun. My walk can always get better; I hope the unrelated bitterness in ur heart can too."

Gigi kept out the New York chill in a big parka as she waited to shoot





Perhaps embarrassed by the shout out to Gigi's 1.76 million followers, the user has since deleted their original tweet. It's not the first time Gigi has responded to negative comments on social media; last year she shared a statement after one user claimed she was "too big" to be a model.



Gigi wrote: "No, I don't have the same body type as other models in the shows. No, I don't think I'm the best at any given show. Yes, I have a unique walk but I also know I have to improve. You can make up all the reasons you think I am where I am, but really, I'm a hard worker that's confident in myself, one that came at a time when the fashion industry was ready for a change."



After insisting she doesn't let the negative attitudes of others get her down, Gigi added: "I hope everyone gets to a place in their life where they'd rather talk about the things that inspire them over things that bring others down."



Something tells us Gigi isn't too bothered by the latest comments, as she's probably too busy focusing on her successful career and relationship with one of the biggest singers in the world.



Zayn recently paid tribute to his girlfriend on Twitter, sharing a gorgeous snap of her and writing: "Saw your face and got inspired".