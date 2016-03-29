Instagram has sent its users into meltdown with the announcement of proposed changes to the way we see images – and even celebrity posters aren't impressed. The update to Instagram's algorithm will takes images out of chronological order, to show people a newsfeed 'tailored to their tastes'.



But many have expressed unhappiness at the potential changes, which are yet to be rolled out to all users, and insist the picture sharing app is telling its users what they want to see. Among those not impressed are Kendall and Kylie Jenner, undoubtedly two of the most influential profiles on Instagram.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Instagram changes

Supermodel Kendall, 20, reposted a comment from photographer Alfredo Flores, who wrote: "My tastes, interests and curiosities change every day. If I'm not even sure what's relevant to me, how will this new algorithm program know? Super wack. Smh."



Kendall added: "Preach @AlfredoFlores … no @Instagram ! don't fix something that isn't broken."



Her little sister Kylie, 18, also made her feelings clear, tweeting: "This whole Instagram update is just so down the line you'll have to pay Instagram to be at the top of the feed. I don't like it at all."

Rochelle Humes was among the celebrities urging their followers to 'turn on notifications'

Collectively Kim Kardashian's younger siblings have over 108million Instagram followers, and it appears their comments – along with those from the rest of the community – caused the app to issue a response.



A statement posted to Twitter read: "We're listening and we assure you nothing is changing with your feed right now. We promise to let you know when the changes roll out broadly."



Despite this, many people – including a lot of celebrities – have urged their followers to 'turn on notifications', so they won't miss out on any new posts. This appears to be the only way to ensure regular updates from your favourite Instagram accounts, but it will mean receiving a notification every time they post.



Just imagine your phone buzzing every time somebody you don't actually know posts a picture. That's going to get really annoying, really fast – right?