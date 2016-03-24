Spilling food and drink onto white jeans is arguably one of the most painful experiences ever, but it looks like we finally have a solution. Thanks to geniuses at Old Navy, we may soon be free to wear white without having to stick to clear liquids all day and night.



The US fashion retailer has revealed its latest pair of white jeans – which are so amazing that liquids such as coffee just roll off when spilled. Don't believe us? Check out the video below uploaded to Instagram.

Old Navy has released a pair of stain-resistant white jeans

Senior designer for women's denim Melissa Morrin has explained the science behind this phenomenon. She told Refinery29: "The pairs are treated with a stain-resistant wash, which makes liquids roll off the surface, magically, making the jeans perform well with many of your everyday liquid spills like coffee, juice and wine; and combat more difficult stains after one wash."



These amazing jeans are available now and are a steal at just over £30. Old Navy claims the special stain-resistant will last for up to 20 washes, but it's likely you won't have to wash the jeans very often because of their nature.

when you pour black coffee on your white jeans... and it magically rolls off cc: @oldnavy A video posted by ana colón (@anavcolon) on Mar 18, 2016 at 10:07am PDT

The coffee just rolls off of the white jeans!

Although you can only get the magic denim in skinny white right now, it looks like this could be the start of something really great – will all clothing eventually be stain-resistant?



It's thought feedback to the jeans has been mostly positive (of course) so Old Navy could consider rolling out the 'Stay White wash' effect onto more styles and colours.



Melissa added: "We wanted to start off with [our customer's] favourite fit and are exploring adding this technology into a boyfriend jean to give her more Stay White option."