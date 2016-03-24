Hot on the heels of older sister Kim Kardashain, Kendall Jenner has scored her first Vogue cover. The 20-year-old supermodel appears on the front of a special subscribers' issue of the fashion bible's April edition, available in Los Angeles and New York.



The stunning cover shows Kendall posing in a Proenza Schouler bikini, flaunting her incredible body and giving the camera a sultry look. Iconic photographer Mario Testino shot the pictures, and Vogue contributor Robert Sullivan touched upon Kendall's huge influence in the industry.

He wrote: "Kendall Jenner's arrival in the fashion world isn't quite out of nowhere, and only two years after walking her first Marc Jacobs show, she is less like a player than a small planet, with connections to a universe of celebrities and models and designers, and with about as many followers on Instagram as there are residents of South Korea."



Kendall has over 52 million followers on the picture-sharing app, and she was quick to inform them of her latest fashion achievement. She wrote: "Y'all I could cry! My very own Vogue magazine. THE WHOLE THING. JUST ME. WHAT!! So honoured to be the special edition issue."

The supermodel gave her tips on how to be a social media success

Having such a following on social media means Kendall knows a thing or two about the dos and don'ts, and one of her top tips is spontaneity. She explained: "It has to be organic. It means you can't totally plan it out. You don't want to do too many posts. You want to leave them wanting to come back."



And, with all of her modelling dreams coming true, it's hardly surprising Kendall isn't planning on further education. She said: "You talk to people and they say the reason they went to college was to get a job, but I already have a job, so…"