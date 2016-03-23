She's the highest paid supermodel in the world, so it comes as no surprise that Gisele Bundchen has to be strict when it comes to what she eats. But it's been revealed exactly what she tucks into on holiday – and it would kind of take the shine off of your week in Majorca.



According to Gisele, 35, and husband Tom Brady's chef Joanne Gerrard Young, even when the couple and their two children visit Costa Rica she doesn't relax her diet and sticks mainly to raw, vegan foods.

Joanne told Well and Good: "They don't always do raw, but since it's so easy to do in Costa Rica, we do an 80/20 raw diet, with big colourful salads and lots of fresh veggies.



"G likes to eat vegetarian sometimes, so we'll do a grain separate from the protein, and she's totally into juice cleanses, so she'll do about one per year."



It sounds very different to the average holiday diet, when people tend to enjoy what they want when they want after spending three months in the gym and necking protein shakes beforehand…

And Gisele and Tom, 38, tend to tuck into a big lunch before having a smaller dinner. Joanne confessed that, unsurprisingly, their leafy salads aren't followed by a slab of chocolate cake, but they do indulge every now and again.



She continued: "They didn't want to do desserts anymore, for healthy eating purposes, but I shared a few of my raw vegan desserts with them and they love them and have them all the time."



Earlier this year it was revealed Gisele's strict diet is totally free of white sugar, white flour, and anything containing MSG or caffeine.



It sounds like a lot of hard work to us, but when you look like Gisele we guess it's totally worth it!