Italian maths teacher Pietro Boselli has been announced as the new face of Emporio Armani, after his students turned him into a global sensation.



Pietro, 28, send his pupils into a flurry when he began teaching at University College London, and quickly became an internet sensation. Thanks to the students' adoring posts, he has gained almost 900,000 Instagram followers – and even won the world's sexiest teacher competition.

Pietro Boselli won the 'world's sexiest teacher' compeition

Now the hunky educator has signed with top agency Models 1 and is fronting a new campaign from Emporio Armani. Proving that it is possible to have both brains and beauty, Pietro has a PhD in Mechanical Engineering and has modelled in the past.



But he never pursued his dreams of becoming a model because he was worried about how his teacher peers would judge him. He explained: "In a away I was ashamed, I thought people from the academic world would look down on me."

Had the pleasure to meet @marianovivanco today! 💥📷 A photo posted by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on Nov 30, 2015 at 9:31am PST

Now he's a model for Armani

A quick glance at Pietro's social media shows he made his modelling debut for Armani when he was still a child, and he added to Ruptly: "It was the first entry of my CV I think."



Since then, as well as gaining academic qualifications and carving a career as a teacher, Pietro, originally from Negrar, near Verona, has had small jobs with Abercrombie & Fitch but his latest assignment is his biggest yet.



Pietro is the face – and body – of Giorgio Armani's E7 fitness line, and we think he's more than qualified for the job…