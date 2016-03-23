Ashley Graham has become an advocate on the subject of plus-size, thanks to her #IAmSizeSexy campaign, and she's also broken the mould by appearing on fashion runways and was the first size-16 model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated.



Now, continuing her quest to end body-shaming for good, Ashley, 28, has revealed plans to launch a range of wedding lingerie aimed at plus-size women. The Dreamer Collection will be sold through US label Addition Elle, and will be available to shop from next month.

Click to see the whole collection

Ashley Graham is set to launch a plus-size wedding lingerie collection

Ashley admitted her designs were inspired by her own wedding night, adding that she wanted to ensure every woman felt beautiful on their big day. She said: "I felt sexy. I want every woman to know what it feels like to have that one-of-a-kind moment."



The range is priced between £21.95 and £67, and is made up of 12 stunning pieces. The bras will cater for sizes from 38C to 42H, while the knickers and other items will be sold in sizes 14 to 24.

The model and body activist wants every woman to feel sexy on their big day

Roslyn Griner, Addition Elle's Vice President of Marketing, told Fashion Gone Rogue: "There is no moment in a woman's life where she feels most sexy than at her own wedding. The marriage of Ashley Graham and the bridal theme of 'Dreamer' is a match made in heaven."



Speaking at SXSW, Ashley insisted her mission is to let women know they don't have to conform to what is around them. She said: "As a body activist, I want to tell women not to be totally subjected to the beauty standards around you."