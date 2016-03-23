Presenters and super club chefs Laura Jackson and Alice Levine this week celebrated author Beatrix Potter by hosting an intimate dinner at the OXO Tower restaurant. The event, in conjunction with Women for Women International, tied in with the 150th anniversary of Beatrix and attracted a host of famous faces.

They were joined by model Amber Le Bon and designers Sophie Hulme and Orla Kiely, which was fitting given the evening was all about strong and independent women. Laura and Alice revealed Beatrix Potter is a woman they look to for inspiration.

Laura Jackson and Alice Levine host a supper club at the OXO Tower restaurant

Speaking exclusively to HFM, they said: "It was a really special event that we are proud to have been a part of. Beatrix Potter was the most incredible woman and has really forged a path for women today. Her approach to life and business was so forward-thinking and modern that her story is still so relevant."

Guests were treated to a Beatrix Potter-inspired menu, and sipped on Chandon and cocktails. The special menu was created by OXO Tower restaurant's head chef Jeremy Bloor, who indulged the guests with asparagus, fennel, endive and blood orange salad to start, halibut with roast salsify, McGregor's garden salad and Jersey Royals, and he finished off with a rhubarb and blood orange posset and Beatrix gingerbread.

Models Amber Le Bon and Sophie Hulme joined Laura and Alice at the event

Women for Women International is an organisation that aims to bring women together in countries torn apart by war and conflict. With the charity's support, more than 400,000 women have received help from information about human rights to health and nutrition.

Jeremy Bloor worked with Jackson&Levine to create a Beatrix Potter-themed menu

Discussing their involvement with the organisation, Laura and Alice continued: "We're really passionate about partnering with Women for Women International, which teaches women all around the world new skills so that they can better their future and forge their own path."

Penguin will continue to celebrate Beatrix Potter's amazing life throughout 2016 with a series of exciting announcements, commemorative partnerships and public events.