Giorgio Armani has revealed he will stop using animal fur in his fashion collections. The designer confessed the available alternatives means the use of real fur is not necessary and that he expects his autumn/winter 2016 show to be the first to abolish it.



In a statement Giorgio said: "I am pleased to announce that the Armani Group has made a firm commitment to abolish the use of animal fur in its collections. Technological progress made over the years allows us to have valid alternatives at our disposition that render the use of cruel practices unnecessary as regards to animals.

"Pursuing the positive process undertaken long ago, my company is now taking a major step ahead, reflecting our attention to the critical issues of protecting and caring for the environment and animals."



The Humane International Society has insisted that 81-year-old Giorgio's announcement will drive home the message that "killing animals for their fur is never fashionable". Claire Bass, executive director of the organisation, praised Armani for the announcement.

She said: "Armani is the first word in luxury fashion, and so it is hugely significant for the global fashion industry that Armani has pledged to remove animal fur from his collections going forward."



Fur Free Alliance stated that the move from Armani should inspire other fashion brands to follow suit. Chairman Jon Vinding said "it makes it clear that designers and consumers can have creative freedom and luxury, all without supporting animal cruelty".



The Armani Group is home to Giorgio Armani, Armani Privé and Emporio Armani, and the fashion house now joins brands including Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren who have all pledged to go cruelty-free.