New pictures from Keeping Up with the Kardashians show Kim and best friend Jonathan Cheban doing a bit of shopping in LA. Except that's not Kim Kardashian. It's actually Kamilla Osman – who is possibly the most convincing celebrity lookalike ever.

A quick glance at Kamīlla's Instagram reveal just how much she looks like the 34-year-old reality TV star, and the likeness has gained her over 200,000 followers on the social media platform. We're not entirely sure what Kamīlla was doing out and about with 42-year-old Jonathan, but the most confusing part is that the actual Kim was also there… just in a different outfit.



It's clear the trio were filming for the family TV show, but why Kim feels the need to hang around with her doppelgänger remains to be seen. If you weren't already confused enough, Kamīlla recently posted a Dubsmash video of her lip-synching to one of Kim's scenes from KUWTK which blew our minds.

Kamilla Osman's likeness to Kim Kardashian has gained her an army of fans on social media

Although some followers on Instagram insist 20-year-old Kamīlla's resemblance to Kim must be down to extensive surgery, the blogger recently denied this. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kamīlla explained: "I had my nose done, which is rhinoplasty, for my health problems.



"I had a deviated septum so I couldn't breathe. That was for that and they tweaked it a bit. You know, why not? My lips, I did them when I was 16 or 15-years-old. As I was growing up, I always wanted big lips."



And Kamīlla confessed to being in awe of North and Saint's mother. She added: "I think she's such a gorgeous woman. I mean, probably one of the most gorgeous women in the world."