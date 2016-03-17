Why sleeping helps you lose weight

Love your sleep? You're in luck – catching Zs can help with weight loss...



People who go to bed after 11pm are more likely to binge on junk food and alcohol, according to a study by fitness tracking Jawbone.



After collecting data from hundreds of thousands of users of their fitness wristband, they found that people who go to bed late consume an extra 220 calories per day.





"Early birds tended to eat healthier foods on the whole," said Jawbone data scientist Kristin Aschbacher.



"This builds on our previous findings that people log more meals high in fats and sugars late in the evening.



"We hope this paints a picture of what a good night's sleep might do."



Can someone get the light?