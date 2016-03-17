As one of the biggest supermodels around right now, you'd be forgiven for thinking Kendall Jenner spends a lot of time in the gym. But Caitlyn Jenner's daughter has insisted she hasn't worked out at all this year, due to her hectic schedule.



Kendall, 20, walked the runway for Victoria's Secret last year, and modelling commitments since then have kept her too busy to keep up a fitness regime. Speaking to PeopleStyle, Kendall revealed: "I've been really, really bad.

Kendall Jenner claims she hasn't exercised since the Victoria's Secret show in November

"I literally haven't worked out since the Victoria's Secret show in November. I've been so bad. I worked out hard for that, like, literally every single day – sometimes twice. I'd go to my trainer, then I'd go for a run a couple hours later."



She's appeared on catwalks for designers including Chanel and Balmain but, for Kendall, nothing beats pounding the pavement. She continued: "I love running outside. You can go on a run on a treadmill but it's really not the same. I used to be the most athletic kid. I was always outside. I was super outdoorsy running around in the mud and doing that kind of stuff."

Caitlyn Jenner wants to walk the runway with her daughter

Kendall added that, although modelling allows her to have an amazing lifestyle, it can also limit her when it comes to having free time and being able to just go outside for a while.



Meanwhile Caitlyn, 66, has teased that she could soon be joining her eldest daughter on a runway. The ex-Olympian, formerly known as Bruce, confessed her biggest dream is to join Kendall at a show.



Speaking to E! News, the I Am Cait star said: "One thing on my bucket list is to do a runway show with my daughter, right at the end with Kendall during Paris Fashion Week. I don't know if I'm going to work that one out, but it's a fantasy of mine."