Justin Bieber's Instagram crush has big news

Cindy Kimberly was catapulted to fame after Justin Bieber took a liking to her on Instagram.



The singer brought the world's attention to the Spanish teenager when he posted a photo of her on his social media sites, asking his fans to track down the beauty.

CLICK TO ENLARGE

Cindy has landed a modelling campaign for Very.co.uk





Now, the 17-year-old has landed a major fashion campaign with British brand Very.co.uk.



Ever since the What Do You Mean singer found her, Cindy's life has changed dramatically. The teenager, who hails from Denia, Spain and now boasts over 922,000 Instagram followers, has signed to UNO modeling agency.



In shots for the Very campaign, the brunette beauty can be seen showing off her toned body in cute floral pieces, denim outfits and colorful accessories.

The teenager has signed with UNO modeling agency





"When I saw Justin was asking about me, I got very emotional because I've been a fan of his for more than six years," Cindy said recently. "A friend of mine often used to joke that one day I'd be one of the girls he talked about and I didn't believe her."



Talking about the impact Justin's mention has had on her life, she said: "My life's changed positively since Justin appeared in my life. At the beginning, I felt completely overwhelmed and didn't know how to deal with it but now I'm getting used to it.

Cindy shot to fame after Justin Bieber posted this picture of her asking fans to help track her down





'I've had a lot of job offers since all this happened," she added. "I'm constantly receiving calls offering me things, but I'm focused on my studies and fashion commitments I'd already made."