His death in January shocked the world, and now it's been revealed that David Bowie is to be honoured at one of the biggest fashion awards ceremonies later this year – after being remembered at the Brit Awards and the Grammys.



David, who passed away aged 69 after an 18-month battle with liver cancer, will be remembered at the CFDAs which will take place on 6 June at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The musician will receive the Board of Director's Tribute.



In February, singer Lorde performed a beautiful rendition of David's song Life on Mars at the Brits, and his son Duncan later tweeted his gratitude. He wrote: "Just… beautiful. Thank you."

However, he appeared less than impressed by Lady Gaga's tribute at the Grammy Awards, tweeting shortly afterwards: "Overexcited or irrational, typically as result of infatuation or excessive enthusiasm; mentally confused."



Along with the announcement of David's impending honours, the nominations for this year's CFDAs were announced.



Womenswear Designer of the Year nominees: Marc Jacobs, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Joseph Altuzarra for Altuzarra, Kate and Laura Mulleavy for Rodarte and Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler.

Menswear Designer of the Year nominees: David Neville and Marcus Wwainwright for Rag & Bone, Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne for Public School, Thom Browne, Todd Snyder and Tim Coppens.



Accessories Designer of the Year nominees: Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough for Proenza Schouler, Floriana Gavriel and Rachel Mansur for Mansur Gavriel, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen for The Row, Irene Neuwirth and Joseph Altuzarra for Altuzarra.



Swarovski Award for Womenswear nominees: Brandon Maxwell, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Monse and Ryan Roche.



Swarovski Award for Menswear nominees: Rio Uribe for Gypsy Sport, John Elliott, and Alex Orley, Matthew Orley and Samantha Orley for Orley.



Swarovski Award for Accessory Design nominees: Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Gigi Burris and Paul Andrew.



Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Norma Kamali



Media Award: Imran Ahmed for Business of Fashion



Founders Award: Donna Karan



International Award: Alessandro Michele