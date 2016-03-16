They've kept fans up-to-date on their island shenanigans with loved-up Instagram snaps, but Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris have also been giving us serious holiday inspiration. The couple have been busy sunning themselves on a tropical island and, with the exception of their envy-inducing pictures, have managed to slip off the radar by keeping the location to themselves.

Seeing Talvin relaxing in utter paradise while we're sat at our desks in chilly England has had our finger hovering dangerously close to the 'unfollow' button, but at least we know how to channel the Shake It Off singer during our next break.



Proud boyfriend Calvin uploaded a snap of Taylor posing in the sun, wearing a stunning lace bikini – and we know where it's from! The brand is Love & Lemons, and the singer's two-piece is also available in white.



LA-based label Love & Lemons is stocked on UK outlets including ASOS and Oxygen Boutique, meaning you could be posing on a beach wearing the same bikini as actual Taylor Swift in the near future.

We know how you get your hands on Taylor's bikini

Taylor and Calvin are away to celebrate their one-year anniversary and if you think their Instagram shots are too much, we advise you to stay away from Snapchat. Opening up previously about their relationship, Calvin admitted he is head-over-heels for her.



Speaking to KISS FM UK, the DJ said: "[Our relationship] is interesting because obviously there's different things written about it every day and even if we don't do anything sort of publicly for a while, someone will make something up, and there will be some sort of story… it gets more and more ridiculous!" Calvin added: "That's not the case. But for me, though, it could be a lot worse and I'd still be insanely happy with her so I'm good with it."