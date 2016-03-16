If you don't like change then you might want to avoid Instagram for a while, as the picture-sharing app has announced its biggest shake up yet. It's been confirmed some areas are being tested with a controlled feed, with a view to roll it out to all users eventually.



This means that instead of seeing your followers' newest snaps, Instagram will chose the pictures you see first based on what you may have missed. The change is potentially being implemented due to the app's popularity – it now has over 400 million users.



A spokesperson for Instagram said: "We're testing ordered feed with a small group in the community to make sure we get it right. Some details will be determined during the testing period. We'll also be able to share details when we plan to launch it more broadly."

Some users are not impressed with the proposed change to news feeds

Instagram users are said to miss up to 70 per cent of their news feed so, following in the footsteps of Facebook, the app will attempt to ensure its users see everything they're interested in.



But, as with all changes, not everybody is happy. Twitter users quickly had #RIPInstagram trending, with many raising concerns that accounts with large amounts of followers will be given priority over others.



One user wrote: "Noooooo. Stop telling me what I want!!! #RIPInstagram [sic]."



And another added: "Why can't they understand WE want to choose what we see. No feed algorithms! #RIPInstagram [sic]."



It's unclear if or when the change will fully come into play, but it appears Instagram is determined to get it right, with the spokesperson adding they are 'taking their time'.



Last month Twitter launched a similar service, but gives tweeters the options to toggle the new tool on and off.