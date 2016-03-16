Kim Kardashian has reached out to Emily Ratajkowski after the actress supported her latest internet-breaking nude selfie. Reality star Kim thanked Emily with a gorgeous arrangement of white roses and a hand-written note - something the 24-year-old was quick to show off on social media.



The message read: "I wanted to thank you so much for your support last week. I saw your tweets and just think it's so powerful when women support other women! So thank you!"

Thank you for the beautiful flowers and note @kimkardashian 💛 it's so important that we let women express their sexuality and share their bodies however they choose. ✌🏼️🌟💕"Merely external emancipation has made of the modern woman an artificial being. Now, woman is confronted with the necessity of emancipating herself from emancipation, if she really desires to be free." Emma Goldman A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 14, 2016 at 4:35pm PDT

Emily Ratajkowski showed off Kim Kardashian's thank you message on Instagram

Emily defended Kim following backlash over her latest nude selfie

Gone Girl star Emily came to Kim’s defence last week following the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's nude photo backlash. Addressing the criticism, she tweeted: “Love when a man comments on a woman's decision to post a nude photo. Her body, her career. Sexist bullsh*t. @KimKardashian.” The brunette beauty also posted her own racy photo on Instagram, captioned: “What to wear tonight?”



Discussing her controversial selfie in a lengthy essay, Kim wrote: “I am empowered by my body. I am empowered by my sexuality. I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin. I am empowered by showing the world my flaws and not being afraid of what anyone is going to say about me.”



She added: “It’s 2016. The body-shaming and slut-shaming — it’s like, enough is enough. I will not live my life dictated by the issues you have with my sexuality. You be you and let me be me. I am a mother. I am a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entrepreneur and I am allowed to be sexy.”