She's a Victoria's Secret model with a body envied by many, but Erin Heatherton has opened up about insecurities over her figure – sharing the message 'empowered by failure'. The 27-year-old took to Instagram to post an inspiring message and confessed to struggling with her image in the past.



Erin wrote: "I was struggling with my body image and the pressures to fulfil the demands of perfectionism upon me. I am not perfect.

"I look back at that moment now and I embrace it. This feeling I once perceived as failure was, in truth, a powerful awakening for me to stand behind my purpose in life. I stepped away from hiding behind a fabricated version of myself. I no longer put actions behind my fears and insecurities."



Although Erin is best known for her work with Victoria's Secret, she has walked the runways for designers including Diane von Furstenberg, Chanel, Marc Jacobs and Carolina Herrera.



Perhaps recognising her success and achievements, Erin added that she was determined to channel her insecurities into something more positive. She continued: "I may a choice to be a catalyst for change. To create a channel for women to become the truest version of themselves, along with me. In the end, if you aren't being true to yourself, then what is the point?"

In 2012 Erin spoke out about the use of Photoshop in fashion campaigns. Insisting that what consumers see in the adverts is not 'real life', Erin insisted that young people should be taught the difference.



She said: "I think we're all intelligent enough to the difference between what is real and what's not. I think that's something that children should be taught by their parents, it should be taught in schools."