With an access-all-areas lifestyle, entry to the trendiest parties and millions of followers on social media, a new generation of youngsters are shaking up the celebrity scene, all while still only in their teens.



Some of them have built on their family's star power. Others have less name recognition yet command armies of fans, having harnessed the possibilities of apps like Vine or Snapchat.

Click through for the most influential teens!

What these junior celebrities all have in common is that they are re-writing the rules of the fame game, becoming role models for their peers for their drive and even earning millions through endorsement deals, music or films. Here are the hottest young names around...