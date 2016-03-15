Cindy Crawford and mini-me daughter land magazine cover

Like mother like daughter! Cindy Crawford and her supermodel-on-the-rise daughter Kaia Gerber have starred on their first major cover together.



Cindy, 50 announced via Instagram that she and Kaia, 14, will appear on Vogue Paris' April cover on Monday.

CLICK TO ENLARGE

Cindy and Kaia co-star on the April cover





"Such a special moment sharing a cover with my daughter- April issue of @VogueParis Photo by @MarioTestino. Styled by @EmmanuelleAlt. Hair by @JamesPecis. Makeup by @TheValGarland," Cindy wrote.



The pair take mother-daugher twinning to the next level, showing off their uncannily similar features in matching leather jackets with their long tresses blowing in the wind.

At just 14, Kaia has already launched a successful career





On the eve of her 50th birthday earlier this year, Cindy announced that she planned scale back her work in the world of fashion to focus on her family and daughter's career.



"I feel like I’m allowing that to have been great, and I’m celebrating it," Cindy told United Airlines Rhapsody magazine of her decades long career. "And I’m sure I’ll have my picture taken for 10 more years, but not as a model anymore. And that’s okay. I’ve done it. I’ve worked with all these incredible photographers. What else do I need to do?"



Cindy's daughter has already landed her first major modeling campaign with Chrome Hearts and also is the face of Alexander Wang.

Kaia was the image of her mum in this recent Instagram photo





And when it comes to passing the torch to her daughter, Cindy said that she didn't have to do much coaching since her teenager is developing her modeling skills just fine on her own.



“[Young people] are all taking pictures of themselves, or having their friends take pictures for their social media,” Cindy continued during her interview with Rhapsody. “Kaia would be modeling even if she weren’t modeling. All the girls are modeling. They are not dependent only on how a photographer sees them. They have a direct relationship with their fans.”