Please can we talk about Blake Lively's dress?

Blake Lively rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to her outfits - in fact, she regularly tops best-dressed lists. But the 28-year-old seriously upped the style stakes as she attended a state dinner on Thursday.



Accompanied by her husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake attended the formal event sporting a shimmering grey silk, floor-sweeping gown by Ralph & Russo.

CLICK TO ENLARGE

It was all eyes on the stunning blonde as she arrived at the White House





The stunning couture dress featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high split down the centre and a bow tied at her waist.



Blake topped off the look with her signature loose, blonde waves and bronze make-up. She sported matching earrings and a ring in the same hue as her dress.



With Ryan on her arm, the married couple made for a seriously handsome duo. Ryan was dapper as always in a midnight blue suit that perfectly offset his wife's gown.

Quite the handsome duo...





The pair were attending a White House state dinner honouring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



The couple's attendance at the event is likely down to Ryan, who hails from Vancouver, Canada.



Ryan recently opened up about falling for his stunning wife, revealing that they realised they had fallen for each other during a double date.

The couple realised they had fallen for each other during a double date





They were just good friends during the filming for The Green Lantern, but after the movie wrapped they realised their relationship was more...



"About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single," Ryan explained during an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM show this week.



"We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl.



"That was the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just fireworks coming across," he revealed with a laugh.



"It was weird at first but we were buddies for a long time. I think it's the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends."