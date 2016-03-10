Kate wears £60 high street dress

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, has the world's top designers clamouring to dress her in their most lavish designs.



But the grounded royal still chooses to wear inexpensive items from the high street – great news for us mere mortals!



Carrying out an official engagement in London on Thursday, the 34-year-old wore a £60 bird print dress bought from Debenhams. It is designed by Jonathan Saunders for his EDITION collaboration with the department store.

Unfortunately, however, the dress is no longer available – it dates back to 2012.



Kate topped the look off with her usual black accessories – the Stuart Weitzman suede pumps and the 'Muse' clutch from the same brand.

Keeping out the cold, she wore a green Erdem coat over the dress.



It's not the first time Kate has worn a bird print frock – she is a big fan of a similar Issa version, which she wore to the last wedding rehearsal at Westminster Abbey and also to the Goring Hotel on the eve of her wedding day.

It was, in fact, the last dress she wore as Miss Middleton!



On Thursday, Kate was accompanied by her husband Prince William as they continued to show their commitment to raising awareness of mental health issues by visiting St . Thomas' Hospital.

The royal couple learned about the work being done at the hospital to prevent suicide and to support those who have been bereaved by suicide.