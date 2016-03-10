Remember the hot convict? Well, we have an update...

Jeremy Meeks become an overnight Internet sensation when his mugshot was uploaded to Facebook in 2014.

His chiselled features, pale blue eyes and pillow lips caught the public's attention and he soon gained legions of admirers.

a-hot-criminal-1

The mugshot that made Jeremy an internet sensation



Jeremy made headlines once again in 2015 when it was revealed that he had been offered a $30,000 modelling contract from Blaze models.

Now, the 32-year-old has been released from prison and is "ready" to model.

Sharing a picture on his Instagram account, Jeremy wrote: "I want to thank my family and everybody for all your love, support and prayers. I'm overwhelmed and grateful for what lies ahead. I'm ready."




Last year, Jeremy said that he had a strict exercise regime in place to make sure he was camera-ready following his release.

"I eat healthy. I do a lot of push-ups, pull-ups, dips, burpees, and I stay very active," he told ABC news.

"I'm in a place where I will be able to provide for my family and really change my life. I never thought that everyone in the world would recognise me for my looks, so I feel extremely blessed and very thankful."

a-hot-criminal-2

Pictured during a court appearance



He added that his family has been very supportive of him.

"I've got a lot of support from my family, my friends, and from my fans - I get hundreds and hundreds of letters every month. I’m very thankful for all the support I've been getting," he said.

