Bradley Cooper kisses supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk at L'Oreal event

Supermodel Irina Shayk looked absolutely incredible as she attended a party in Paris on Tuesday night. So it's no wonder boyfriend Bradley Cooper couldn't keep his hands off her.



The pair were seen putting on a PDA as they partied at the L'Oreal Red Obsession bash as part of Paris Fashion Week, sharing a kiss.

Bradley and Irina were spotting sharing a quick kiss at the party





Irina was a scarlet siren in a red satin minidress that showed off her incredible curves. She topped off the look with barely-there black sandals and a chic bun.



The Russia-born beauty was joined by fellow supermodels Karlie Kloss, Doutzen Kroes, Lara Stone and Natasha Poly, who were all dressed in red. Lara in particular was turning heads in a red PVC boiler suit.

The supermodel looked incredible - it's no wonder Bradley couldn't keep his hands off her





A host of celebrities also stepped out for the bash, including Eva Longoria and Lewis Hamilton, who made sure to snap lots of selfies with the starry attendees.



Bradley and Irina's public display came just days after the movie star attended the Givenchy show to support her from the front row.

Red hot! The dazzling line-up





Seated next to Anna Wintour, Bradley couldn't keep his eyes off his lady as she strutted her stuff on the catwalk.



"When Irina walked down the runway, everyone in the room looked at Bradley's expression first while he was seen following her with his eyes every second of the way down the runway," a source told E! News.



They added: "After the show, Bradley gave Irina a kiss and hug and told her what a great job she did. They have been inseparable since he landed on Friday. They really missed each other."