Rochelle Humes sizzles in her latest fashion collection for Very

After the success of her previous collections with Very.co.uk, Rochelle Humes has launched another impressive range with the online store.

The fashion designer's new line was shot in the Dubai desert with the sun and sand dunes providing the perfect backdrop to the stunning holiday range.

The much-anticipated 14-piece holiday collection, which features muted tones, pastel colours and intricate embellishment, builds on the continued success of her celebrity-inspired range for the online retailer.

The simple jumpsuit is perfect for a spring wedding

Combining her own sense of style and inspiration from the season's hottest trends, the 26-year-old designed the holiday collection with everything from statement dresses to easy-to-wear pieces, perfect for the summer months ahead.

Speaking about her ninth range for Very, Rochelle said: "SS16 is all about glamour! And I really wanted to create some show-stopping pieces."

Rochelle's latest fashion collection was shot in Dubai

"The beaded dress and playsuit will look perfect on a hot summer’s night, whilst the jumpsuit and lace midi dress would be perfect for a spring wedding.

"There’s a real girly feel about the collection with the soft fabrics and lace detailing on the dresses. Shooting out in Dubai was a dream and the collection looked incredible against the amazing backdrop," she said.

The new range is Rochelle's ninth collection for Very

Kenyatte Nelson, the Very Marketing Director, added: "Rochelle’s spring update has been one of our most highly anticipated launches; the collection provides on-trend, adaptable pieces that offer a welcome refresh to any wardrobe for the coming spring season, giving our customers exactly what they want – access to celebrity style without breaking the bank, helping them get more out of every day."

"We are extremely proud of our collaboration with Rochelle, and hope our customers love the new collection as much as we do," she added.