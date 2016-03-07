Bradley Cooper cheers on supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk at PFW

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have faced lots of split rumours recently. But the pair proved they were still very much an item at Paris Fashion Week.



The movie star was front row to cheer on his model girlfriend as she walked in the Givenchy show.

Seated next to Anna Wintour, Bradley couldn't keep his eyes off his lady as she strutted her stuff on the catwalk.



"When Irina walked down the runway, everyone in the room looked at Bradley's expression first while he was seen following her with his eyes every second of the way down the runway," a source told E! News.

They added: "After the show, Bradley gave Irina a kiss and hug and told her what a great job she did. They have been inseparable since he landed on Friday. They really missed each other."



Bradley and Irina were also spotted taking walks together in the City of Love.

The couple's public appearances put paid to rumours that were swirling that the pair had parted ways.



Most recently, Bradley had tongues wagging when he was spotted enjoying a breakfast date with Naomi Campbell.

Back in December, it was reported that the couple, who have been dating since April 2015, were set to move in together after Irina put her New York apartment up for sale.



The 29-year-old listed her two-bedroom condo in New York's West Village for $2.65million. However, the pair have not yet decided to make the move officially. Watch this space!