Ashley Graham responds to Cheryl Tiegs' negative comments about her weight

Plus-size model Ashley Graham has hit back at Cheryl Tiegs, who criticised her for "glamorising full-figure women".



"Cheryl Tiegs may have said what she said, and it may have hurt a lot of people's feelings but my skin is so thick," Ashley told E! news after walking her "first major show" for H&M during Paris Fashion Week.

Ashley Graham at an Oscars party last week





"I kind of rolled my eyes. I was like, 'Oh whatever, another one of these ladies.' But what's great is that – the fact that she said it – it means that other women think like her. And what that means is that we really need to change the industry."



She continued: 'There are too many people thinking they can look at a girl my size and say that we are unhealthy. You can't, only my doctor can!'



Cheryl, a former model, sparked controversy when she criticised Sports Illustrated for choosing Ashley for one of the three covers of its 2016 Swimsuit issue, insisting it was promoting an unhealthy body type.

Ashley Graham





Attending a pre-Oscar party, Cheryl told E! News: "I don't like that we are talking about full-figured women because it's glamorising them, and your waist should be smaller than 35 [inches]. That is what Dr. Oz said and I am sticking to it."



She continued: "No, I don't think it's healthy. Her face is beautiful, but I don't think it is healthy in the long run."



Cheryl's comments sparked outrage on Twitter. So much so that Cheryl took to the social media channel to defend herself.

Cheryl Tiegs





"Being anorexic/bulimic/overweight all connected to health problems. I want all to be as healthy as they can," she wrote.



However, the tweet led to even more outrage, with many saying she was comparing Ashley's curvaceous figure to an eating disorder.



Cheryl deleted the tweet and simply wrote: "My sincere apologies to everyone I have hurt. I truly just want everyone to be healthy & happy."