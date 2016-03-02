Out now: The new issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly

I was reminded of what makes British fashion so unique at HFM’s editor-at-large Hilary Alexander’s recent 70th birthday party (yes, her 70th!).



In a roll call of fashion names spanning the decades, everyone from Betty Jackson and Jasper Conran to Gareth Pugh and Fyodor Golan turned out to celebrate the legendary writer’s milestone at The Hospital Club in London’s Covent Garden.





All longstanding friends of the iconic fashion scribe, they extolled Hilary’s warmth, humour, knowledge and, above all, total lack of pretension – high praise indeed!



Hilary’s passion for promoting new talent is as keen as it ever was – she’s a trustee of Graduate Fashion Week, and can currently be seen on TV as a judge on Britain’s Next Top Model, alongside model and actor Paul Sculfor and celebrity photographer Nicky Johnston, both of whom rocked up on the night.



This month, our main fashion shoot taps into the new luxe vibe with silky pussy-bow blouses, gold-buttoned blazers, wide trousers and bold colour. The suitably opulent location? The newly-opened Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai, of course!





Continuing the jet-set theme, we flew to Berlin Fashion Week to shoot our cover star, the engaging Tigerlily Taylor, daughter of Queen drummer Roger. What a sweetheart – and someone we are definitely going to be seeing more of.



As for beauty, our acting beauty director Becci Vallis went backstage to report on the best SS16 trends – from the glossiest of layered red lips and the longest of lashes to invisibly enhanced skin and mermaid-look tans. I can’t wait to de-puff my tired complexion with a new, state-of-the-art facial massager!

PS: We’d love to hear what you think of HFM – tweet us @hellofashion_uk



