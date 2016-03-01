Adele is championing a British fashion brand for her world tour

Adele has been wowing us all with her outfits recently, rocking Givenchy, Gucci and Valentino at recent events.



But for her new world tour, the megastar opted for a fashion house closer to home.



British heritage brand Burberry have exclusively created all of Adele's look for her 25 tour and she showed off her first look in Belfast.

Adele sporting a custom-made Burberry number for her first tour look





The first look was a hand-embroidered sequin gown that dazzled under the spotlight.



Speaking about their collaboration with the superstar, Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey said: "It is a huge privilege to work with Adele.

The hand-embroidered sequin dress dazzled under the spotlight





"She is an incredible artist who I admire enormously for her approach to life, her sense of fun, her innate style, and her massively powerful and moving voice and performance."



Adele has over 100 tour dates to perform, so expect many more dazzling looks...