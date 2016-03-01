We all knew it wasn't cheap to look good at the Oscars. But we were still shocked to find out the total price of the gowns...



The total cost of the look worn by the 20 nominees in the best actor was $749,252 *open-mouthed face*.

Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence and Charlotte Rampling topped the most expensive dress list





The calculation was carried out by website LookLive, a company that tracks clothing and accessories worn by celebrities on and off screen.



Cate Blanchett got tongues wagging in a beautiful floral Armani Privé dress worth a staggering $100,000, while Jennifer Lawrence rocked a sultry lace and feather Dior gown that carries the same price tag.



But they weren't even the most expensive dresses on the red carpet – Best Supporting Actress nominee Charlotte Rampling took that prize with a $125,000 gown by Armani Prive.



As for the male nominees, their attire didn't come cheap either! Michael Fassbender topped the most expensive suit list with his $5,200 Tom Ford suit, while Best Actor winner Leonardo DiCaprio's Armani suit cost an estimated $1,995.



Check out the infographic for the full breakdown...