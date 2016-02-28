HFM at Milan Fashion Week: Day 3

In contrast to the pyrotechnics of Jeremy Scott at Moschino, and the glitzy, global Renaissance Meets Studio 54 mood of Gucci, Donatella Versace's autumn/winter 2016/17 collection was a study in slick sporty urban-wear.



And who better to showcase it than the super-fit cast of 21st century "supers", including Gigi Hadid (who opened and closed), Kendall Jenner, and Karlie Kloss.

Gigi Hadid walking for Versace

The athletic vibe was heightened by the thin, elastic head-bands, low on the forehead; the speed stripe detailing and zippered sock-boots; and the occasional flash of well-toned abs in a cropped top underneath a tailored coat or jacket, featuring ergonomic panels and more zips to reveal or conceal.

Versace

Hemlines were super-short, often emphasised with a wavy or chevron prints. Colour invaded via a hot-pink, embossed biker jacket, rainbow-hue intarsia furs, and slinky shifts in metallic and sequins with shards of neon colour, zig-zagging down the dresses like bolts of, lightning.

Earlier, Sportmax opened Day 3 of Milan Fashion Week with a collection that riffed on the stripe theme of sister company, MaxMara, but with a Moroccan Twist.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

And Bulgari revealed its new 'Viper' bag (even more delicious than than the canapés at its Bulgari Hotel launch), and we caught a glimpse of the equally gorgeous Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the brand's new "face".