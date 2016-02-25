Kendall Jenner is star of the Fendi show at Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner took a break after walking the runways at New York Fashion Week, giving London shows a miss. But she made her return to the catwalk on Thursday, opening the Fendi show at Milan Fashion Week.

The supermodel looked incredible as she stepped out, rocking a statement pair of pastel blue leather thigh-high boots.

CLICK TO SEE FULL GALLERY

a-keendall-1



It's no surprise Kendall walked for Fendi – the brand's creative director is Karl Lagerfeld, also at the helm of Chanel, who has long been a fan of Kendall's.

He also has a great relationship with her mother Kris, who attends most of the Chanel shows to watch her daughter strut her stuff.

a-keendall-2



Kendall didn't walk in any shows in London, but she did visit Madame Tussauds to check out her brand new waxwork figure.

Causing slight confusion, the model posed alongside her waxy doppelganger as the special Madame Tussauds fashion week experience opened.

a-keendall-3



The 20-year-old took a peek at her lookalike, who was seated at a make-up table ahead of a catwalk show.

The figure was dressed in black lingerie and a silk dressing gown, topping off the look in skyhigh heels.

a-kendall-1-



The waxwork took three months to create and cost a staggering £150,000.

Kendall's stylists worked closely with the museum attraction to recreate the model's look. They even provided Madame Tussauds with a typical outfit that she would be wearing backstage

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below