Mollie King confirms split from David Gandy

We were hoping the news that one of fashion's hottest couples had split was just a rumour. But Mollie King confirmed that she has indeed parted ways with David Gandy on Tuesday night.



"I'm single so I guess I'll just see when Mr. Right comes knocking on my door," she told Mail Online.



"I'm not playing the field and I'm not on any dating sites. But if you've got any hook ups send them my way!" she joked.

Mollie looked stunning in this lilac number





The blonde beauty looked stunning as she attended the ELLE Style Awards in London, rocking a lilac maxidress with a plunging neckline and lace-up detailing.



She topped off the look with deep purple lipstick and tousled waves.



Mollie and David, who first began dating five years ago, were said to have cooled things off in January after arguing over spending so little time together.

The couple have split for a second time





A source told the Sun: "Mollie and David reached breaking point in December and have decided they need some space.



"They were having huge arguments about his career and how he is hardly ever around. He said he was going to quit modelling but he is still designing clothes for M&S and flying all over the world."



They added: "Mollie wants to start a family and is desperate for him to commit. Almost all of her bandmates have kids and it's difficult for her to see them go home to nothing.



"David doesn't want kids at all right now. His main problem is that he is too much of a loner." The 28-year-old first dated David between April 2011 and February 2012, with the pair rekindling their romance in 2014.