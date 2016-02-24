Kate champions new Scottish brand in tweed kilt on trip to Edinburgh

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, is known for her thoughtful approach to fashion, often giving a nod to her host's country during official visits with appropriate outfits.



And the royal far from disappointed as she visited Edinburgh on Wednesday. The mother-of-two championed a new Scottish designer, Le Kilt, wearing one of their tweed skirts.





Kate may have been drawn to Le Kilt for its family background. It was founded in 2014 by Samantha McCoach, who had a vision of adding modernity to her family's kilt-making heritage – her grandmother had been a traditional kilt maker in Scotland for over 40 years.



Kate paired the skirt with a green tailored Max Mara coat cinched in at the waist and a black polo neck. Astute fashion fans will recognise the coat - she wore it for Christmas Day church services last year. She topped off the look with Stuart Weitzman suede pumps, her signature glossy blow dry and golf leaf earrings by Kiki McDonough.





The Duchess was carrying out her first solo engagement in Scotland. Known as the Countess of Strathearn north of the border, Kate was headed to St Catherine's Primary School to see the work carried out by the children's mental





The 34-year-old mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte was greeted by excited pupils on her return to the city, where sister Pippa was a student and where Kate was a regular visitor during her own University days at nearby St Andrews.