Which one's Kendall?! Model unveils her new waxwork doppelganger at Madame Tussauds

Kendall Jenner has been immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds – and the results are eerily accurate.

Causing slight confusion, the model posed alongside her waxy doppelganger as the special Madame Tussauds fashion week experience opened in London.



The 20-year-old took a peek at her lookalike, who was seated at a make-up table ahead of a catwalk show.

The figure was dressed in black lingerie and a silk dressing gown, topping off the look in skyhigh heels.



The waxwork took three months to create and cost a staggering £150,000.

Kendall's stylists worked closely with the museum attraction to recreate the model's look. They even provided Madame Tussauds with a typical outfit that she would be wearing backstage.



We're pretty impressed with Kendall's waxwork – spot on, Madame Tussauds!

What do you think?

