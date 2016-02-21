Inside fashion’s most fun night out

It’s one of the hottest London Fashion Week tickets - Natalia Vodianova’s Naked Heart Foundation 2nd Annual Fabulous Fund Fair, sponsored by Euphoria Calvin Klein. And we were on the guestlist, bringing you all the gossip from fashion’s most fun night out.

Hosts Natalia Vodianova and Karlie Kloss





Supermodel Natalia and her gorgeous little daughter Neva arrived with Karlie Kloss and headed straight to man the Wheel of Fortune, giving guests money-can’t-buy prizes such as lunch for four as guests of Valentino at his French chateau, as well a Fendi tailor made replica of the iconic fur coat worn by Gwyneth Paltrow in Royal Tennenbaums.

Natalia and her daughter Neva





Fellow model Natasha Poly was on the Hook A Duck stall, where jewellery from Repose was up for grabs. Amber le Bon helped out at the Stella McCartney Arcade, where prizes included sunglasses and Adidas kit.

Natasha Poly



Renowned fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth was taking photos of guests inside a Rolls Royce car for five black tokens, which had a value of £100 each.

Pixie Lott at the Guerlain stand





We caught up with our covergirl Alicia Rountree, who was taking a break from the ice cream stall to ride the bumper cars with Lady Victoria Hervey.

Amber le Bon riding the bumper cars