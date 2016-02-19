Alexa Chung kicks off LFW with star-studded party

Alexa Chung held a star-studded to start the London Fashion Week festivities on Thursday night.



The fashionista threw the swanky bash to celebrate her new collaboration with Marks & Spencer.

A host of Alexa's famous friends stepped out to support the star in her new venture, including Pixie Geldof, David Gandy and Jack Guinness.



Alexa was, of course, modelling the collection, sporting the white 'Harry' blouse, £35, and the khaki 'Frances' coat, £89.

The It girl's collection will launch in stores this April.



The high street brand tapped the style icon to design a 31-piece, one-off collection of M&S classics with a contemporary twist: "Through introducing modern fabrications and an updated colour palette, a contemporary womenswear collection is defined with a heritage sensibility," comments the brand.

The news comes after the incredible success of the brand's £199 suede skirt, which become an instant sell-out hit after Alexa was snapped wearing it last year.



"I have always had an affection for Marks & Spencer. I am thrilled to be part of this special and unique project," says Alexa in a statement.

"There was something very touching about looking back through the British fashion and social history for which M&S is synonymous."