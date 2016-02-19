Lady Gaga has stormed the catwalk at New York Fashion Week. The singer hit the runway during Marc Jacobs' Fall 2016 show at the Park Avenue Armory on Thursday, joining the designer's cast of 'little creatures', which included Kendall Jenner.



The 29-year-old looked virtually unrecognisable in an oversized dark grey trench coat with fur sleeves over a pussy-bow blouse, marching in extreme vertiginous heels synonymous with her favourite style. "I told Marc I was disappointed the shoes weren't taller," Gaga confessed to Vogue backstage before the show.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

Lady Gaga stole the show at Marc Jacobs' NYFW presentation

The Bad Romance star's makeup was as theatrical as her clothing, with dramatic dark eyes and black lips set against alabaster skin – one of six punk-inspired looks created for the models by Nars. Her newly-dyed platinum blonde hair, meanwhile, was set in 1920s style waves.



According to Women's Wear Daily, Gaga arrived at the show’s venue at 3.30pm and "insisted" on being treated like everyone else backstage, from showing up without her entourage to getting her makeup done alongside the other models.

The singer looked virtually unrecognisable as she hit the runway

"I've adored @marcjacobs @therealmarcjacobs since I was very young, so I was so honoured to be one of his beautiful creatures tonight," she wrote on Instagram at the end of the show.



Designer Marc, who stepped onto the catwalk at the end of the show in a black blazer over a sequinned Hillary Clinton shirt, later took to Twitter to thank his guest model.

Marc's other models included Kendall Jenner (left)

Alongside a photo taken during her fitting, the 52-year-old wrote: "Fitting GAGA! Mother of all the little monsters!! Thank you for being the beautiful woman that you are and walking our spectacular show tonite @ladygaga #fashion."



The Marc Jacobs show is one of the hottest tickets at New York Fashion Week. Among the stylish celebrities sitting front row on Thursday were Sophia Coppola, Emily Ratajkowski, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Christina Ricci and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.