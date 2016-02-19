The Duchess of Cambridge owns an impressive collection of designer jewellery, but she appears to have a select number of pieces that she reserves for special occasions – including a stunning pair of Mappin & Webb drop earrings.

Kate wore the £3,450 white gold and diamond encrusted earrings for her visit to Anglesey on Thursday – a special trip as she and Prince William returned to the Welsh island they once called home.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Kate wore the £3,450 earrings during her visit to Anglesey on Thursday

"It was such a special time for us," Kate reminisced during their visit. "It was the start of our life together really."

The Duchess has previously worn the earrings on a number of special occasions, including Princess Charlotte's christening in July. The 18 carat white gold design was on full display as the Duchess tied back her hair and accessorised with a chic cream Jane Taylor hat.

The Mappin & Webb jewels feature 0.88 carat diamonds set in 18 carat white gold

Kate also opted to wear the jewels for the Rugby World Cup Opening Ceremony in September, along with her meeting with the Chinese President during his UK State Visit in October.

The Duchess is clearly a fan of the design, and also owns the matching Empress mini necklace, worth £1,850. Kate debuted the striking pendant when she visited the poppy art installation at the Tower of London in August 2014, and has since gone on to wear it on five further occasions – including Princess Charlotte's christening and the ICAP charity day in December.

Kate wore the earrings and matching pendant for Princess Charlotte's christening

Elizabeth Galton, Creative Director of Mappin & Webb said: "The Empress collection was inspired by a bespoke Mappin & Webb design for the Queen of Siam. Commissioned in the 1920s and rediscovered in our historic archives, this delicate and decorative circular motif set with diamonds was characteristic of brooches beloved by the Eastern aristocracy of the time.

"It is wonderful to see this regal and historic design carried forward in time, and they are both elegant and representative of our delicate house style."

Valued at £5,300 combined, the set is a treasured part of Kate's priceless jewellery collection, which also includes pieces previously worn by Princess Diana, the Queen and the Queen Mother.