David Beckham smoulders in new H&M teaser

David Beckham was the epitome of cool in a new teaser for H&M that was unveiled on Thursday. The retired football player, who is one of the clothing giant's most photogenic models, uploaded a clip on Instagram, telling fans about his new personally selected menswear range.

Looking every inch the dreamboat that he is, David smouldered in the artsy video.

The dad-of-four was seen reading a newspaper as he walked in the street, and only lifted his gaze momentarily when he came across an unusual sighting – a dog wearing one of his white jumpers.

Check out my personally selected menswear for @HM. The #SelectedByBeckham collection is finally in stores and on hm.com

A video posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on


David's amusing clip won a seal of approval from his fans, with one commenting, "So beautiful" while another wrote, "He is so perfect".


Victoria Beckham's husband has long enjoyed a good relationship with H&M and started collaborating with the Swedish high-street giant a few years ago.


After the roaring success of his bodywear range, David, 40, took the partnership one step further and created an edit of his favourite menswear pieces from H&M's Modern Essentials collection in January 2015.


In his first campaign Marc Foster, who is known for his work on Monster's Ball, Quantum of Solace and World War Z, directed the shoot, and praised David for his "acute eye for cinematic storytelling".

"He doesn't make H&M clothing look good, he makes it look great," said Marc.

