Cindy Crawford: Five decades of glamour

Before there was Cara, Kendall or Gigi, there was another beauty with instant name recognition, endless legs and big, big hair. Incredibly, the gorgeous Cindy Crawford celebrates her 50th birthday on 20 February, and she still has as much of a hold on the public imagination as when her poster graced bedroom walls around the world.



Except that now the original supermodel is a wife and mother, living in Malibu with handsome businessman Rande Gerber and their picture-perfect family.



Last year, Cindy stepped back into the limelight to publish a book titled Becoming about her life in fashion. And then she popped up in Taylor Swift's futuristic girl fight video for Bad Blood. Amid a bevy of 20-something beauties like Karlie Kloss and Selena Gomez, she more than held her own, strutting her stuff sexily in a badass studded leather outfit and toting weapons as a character called Headmistress.



