My magical night at the Grammys

The atmosphere was electric in the Staples Center - it was the Grammys, the biggest night of the year in the music calendar, and the stadium was filling up with the industry's biggest stars.



I spotted Adele giving Ed Sheeran a hug when she arrived, and John Legend and pregnant Chrissy Teigen elicited a chorus of coos from the crowd as they turned up holding hands.

The view from our box





I was super glammed up, having had my make-up and hair done at Hollywood hotspots Blushington and Dry Bar ahead of the ceremony. *sassy girl emoji*

I had borrowed a stunning dress from Matthew Williamson. Leopard, sequins and feathers, I was worried it was going to be a bit too glam... Until I turned up and realised I could almost be considered underdressed - let me tell you, Grammy attendees go all out!

I had a glam session ahead of the ceremony, getting my hair and make-up done at two Hollywood hotspots





Taylor Swift - in all her sequinned catsuit glory - kicked off the show with a rendition of her new song, Out of the Woods. I was really taken aback at how good she is live - she had the whole audience captivated and I had major goosebumps! It was sweet to see her hugging her BFF Selena Gomez after she finished. But it seems she wasn't as happy with her performance - she was spotted looking a bit upset afterwards and she and Selena disappeared backstage for about an hour.



But it was on with the show for us! Adele performed and we collectively welled up. She sounded even more incredible live - we didn't even notice the sound problems she was having. It was amazing to see so many Brits on stage! James Bay, who was catapulted to music fame by Burberry after singing at their fashion show, had us entranced with a stunning duet with Tori Kelly, Ed Sheeran scooped Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance and Sam Smith took to the stage to present Best New Artist to Meghan Trainor. Meghan was very moved by the honour - she sobbed as she accepted her award.

My stunning Matthew Williamson dress





Taylor returned to accept her Album of the Year award, and made a not-so-subtle dig at Kanye West, referencing his recent comments as she said there will be always be people who "try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame." There was a moment of silence as her words sunk in with the crowd, followed by very loud cheering... #drama.



The show was rounded off with Lady Gaga performing a tribute to Bowie. With all her crazy outfits and elaborate sets, I think you often don't realise just how good Lady Gaga is. But she brought the house down with her performance - it was a brilliant tribute to the music legend and a fantastic way to remember him.

Watching the sun rise from my hotel room after a magical night...





I was gutted when the show finished - I'd never known three hours to fly by quite like it! It's now 4am as I write this up in the hotel room, not quite believing I have just attended the Grammys. I expect the stars will still be out partying hard and celebrating their wins, but for me it's time to sleep/ring my mum and tell her everything/plot my Grammys 2017 return...

Report: Alexandra Light