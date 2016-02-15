They've been nicknamed the 'Insta-girls' for the millions of followers they collectively count on Instagram and Twitter, but this season the world's rising supermodels united to up their social media game and create the ultimate selfie. Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Jourdan Dunn, Lily Aldridge, and Irina Shayk caused an Internet meltdown when they posed together backstage at the Diane von Furstenberg show during New York Fashion Week.

The world's biggest supermodels united for the DVF show

The stylish group were getting ready backstage ahead of the designer's Autumn/Winter 2016 presentation, and as they made their way down to the showroom in the lift, they began posing for a series of selfies. Irina, who is currently dating Bradley Cooper, had jaws dropping to the floor when shared one of the stunning snaps with her five million Instagram followers.

"Right now Elevator selfies with these beauties and Queen @dvf @lilyaldridge @officialjdunn @karliekloss @kendalljenner @gigihadid #DVF #DianeVonFurstenberg," she captioned the snap.

Models from Kendall Jenner to Karlie Kloss wowed in the label's spring 2016 presentation

Meanwhile, Karlie Kloss paid a quirky nod to the fact that the show took place on Valentine's Day showing off her writing skills with a short poem alongside a snap of herself posing with Jourdan Dunn. "Roses are red, Violets are blue, I love @officialjdunn, And this hairdo @dvf," she wrote.

It comes as no surprise that Karlie walked the Diane von Furstenberg catwalk – not only is a she a regular at the designer's shows, but she is also currently the face of the label's Spring 2016 collection. Diane announced the news on her website, revealing why she had chosen the former Victoria's Secret model to front the campaign.

"I relate to Karlie, as she relates to me, because she is her own woman," the 69-year-old wrote. "She has a career while she continues to study, she travels, loves her family and has a social conscience. She's passionate and fearless, she knows who she is and is never afraid to show it."