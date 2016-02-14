Victoria Beckham has once again floored fashionistas with her latest collection at New York Fashion Week. The star put on an ever successful show with models rocking her elegant and minimal designs – and her husband David and their four children were sat on the front row to cheer her on.

Victoria Beckham has once again wowed fans with her NYFW show

Victoria's highly-anticipated show didn't disappoint, with her latest designs including everything from oversized jackets to strapless dresses, in a series of prints from checks to stripes.

The pop star turned fashion designer wowed on the catwalk herself with her own ensemble as she took her final bow, looking as effortlessly cool as ever in black tailored cropped trousers which she paired with an oversized cream jumper with panel detailing.

The 41-year-old surprised her fans by ditching her trademark black stilettos in favour of white trainers, completing the look by sweeping her brunette tresses back into a loose ponytail.

The entire Beckham clan stepped out to support her

Sat on the front row, Victoria's family also showed off their impeccable style. David looked as handsome as ever in an all-black ensemble, wrapping up warm with a monochrome scarf as he braved the cold weather after the show.

The footballer took to Instagram to congratulate his wife on her latest achievement, posting a sweet message alongside a video of the show finale for his 19.6 million followers. "So proud of another beautiful season," he wrote.

Brooklyn and Romeo also stepped out to support their mum

Brooklyn, 16, also took to social media to share his pride. "Congrats mum on another Amazing show," he wrote in a caption shared with his 6.1 million followers. "Love you."

Victoria shared a photo of Harper's outfit on Instagram

Meanwhile, four-year-old Harper has clearly inherited her mother's style credentials, stealing the show on the front row in an adorable black dress and a pair of Gucci loafers with gold detailing. The little girl was as sweet as ever with her blonde hair styled into two long plaits, as she sat on her dad's lap.