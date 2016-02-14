Katy Perry gives major Kim Kardashian vibes at pre-Grammys bash

We had to do a double take when we saw these photos of Katy Perry today... Is it just us or is the pop princess majorly channelling Kim K?!

The 31-year-old singer commanded attention as she stepped out at a pre-Grammys bash in Los Angeles showing off a rather racy look.

Katy channeled Kim K when she stepped out on Saturday evening

Katy wore a curve-hugging bustier from Dolce & Gabbana that looked like it could be straight out of Kim K's walk-in wardrobe and tight leggings.

The popstar also had her hair in French braids - in the exact same style that Kim has been showing off since giving birth to her son Saint in December.

Rita Ora chose a monochrome look for the event

Katy added a gothic edge to the ensemble, wearing a chain on a black choker and heavy kohl eyeliner, finishing the look off with sheer netted heels.

At the party, held at LA hotspot Cicada, Katy rubbed shoulders with fellow pop heavyweights Rita Ora and Fergie.

