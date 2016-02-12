Top 5 kiss-proof red lipsticks for Valentine's Day

Whether you’re spending the day with a special someone or alone in bed with Netflix, if there’s ever an occasion to rock a red lip it’s Valentine’s Day. We’ve raided the HFM beauty cupboard to find the best kissproof (and pizzaproof) lipsticks…

Bobbi Brown Rich Lip Color in Blazing Red, £20
This lipstick gives opaque coverage with just one swipe, but is so lightweight you’ll forget it’s there. This shade is a special Valentine’s Day release, so get your hands on it while you still can!



Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet Lipstick in Hot Pepper, £8.99
This clever lipstick goes on like a gloss but dries to a velvety matte finish that doesn’t budge.



NARS Audacious Lipstick in Rita, £24
Two of these award-winning lipsticks are sold worldwide every minute and it’s not hard to see why.



MAC Velvetease Lip Pencil in Just Add Romance, £17.50
Great for red-lip novices, simply use the tip to line your lips before colouring in.



L’Oreal Paris Color Riche Lipstick in Blake’s Red £6.99
Inspired by the beautiful Blake Lively, this is the perfect vintage Hollywood red.

